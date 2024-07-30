J'khand CM bids farewell to Radhakrishnan, welcomes Guv-designate Gangwar

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who will assume charge as the new Jharkhand governor, was welcomed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday.

Former Union labour minister Gangwar will take oath as the 12th governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The CM was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, ministers Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta, Mithilesh Thakur, Baidyanath Ram, Bebi Devi, Hafizul Hasan, Dipak Birua, Dipika Pandey Singh, MLA Kalpana Soren and several bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary L Khiangte.

Earlier in the day, the CM bid farewell to outgoing governor C P Radhakrishnan at the airport.

Radhakrishnan left for Maharashtra to take charge as its new governor.

Soren had also visited the Raj Bhavan with his wife and met Radhakrishnan. They wished for his long and healthy life.

The chief minister expressed hope that the people of Jharkhand would continue to receive his love, blessings and guidance. PTI SAN ACD