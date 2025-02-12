J'khand CM, BJP chief condole death of Capt Karamjit, army jawan in IED blast in Jammu

Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday condoled the death of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and an army jawan in an IED blast in Jammu.

Bakshi hailed from Jharkhand.

State BJP chief Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the death of the army personnel.

"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand and another army jawan during a search operation in Akhnoor, Jammu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the martyred soldiers and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

Two army personnel were killed and another was injured when suspected terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in Bhattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district around 3:50 pm.

The mortal remains of Bakshi will be brought to his native place in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Wednesday, a relative of the army captain said.

"Deeply saddened by the news of martyrdom of army jawan Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, son of Hazaribagh, in an IED blast in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir," Marandi posted on X.

He said, "May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. As a grateful nation, we will always be indebted to the martyrdom of Karamjit ji." PTI SAN BDC