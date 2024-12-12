J'khand CM claims foundation laid for development in last term, aims at seeding up progress

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday asserted that a strong foundation for development of the state was laid during the previous term of the JMM-led government in the state and time is ripe to speed up the progress. He said the speech delivered by Governor Santosh Gangwar in the assembly on Wednesday was the government’s ‘white paper’ that clearly showed its vision and direction.

“We have laid a strong foundation for the state's overall development during the previous term after 2019. Now, it is time to construct a building on the foundation. Very soon opportunities will be seen in education, health, employment and other sectors,” Soren said while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the speech of the governor in the House.

He reiterated that his government would not run from the state secretariat but from villages.

“I believe that the state's all-round development cannot be expected until the rural economy improves. This government always worked for the poor, tribals, Dalits, farmers, youths and women and will continue to do so,” he said.

Soren claimed that the real changes in various sectors, including basic infrastructure, tourism and job creation, were witnessed in the state after the JMM-led coalition came to power in 2019.

He attacked the BJP, claiming that people were dying of hunger and farmers died by suicide before 2019 when the saffron party ruled the state.

“People were not happy before 2019. After the alliance government formed in 2019, the government worked to bring smiles on the faces of people,” he said.

Expecting cooperation from the opposition in the current tenure, Soren said that attempts were made to topple his government in the last five years.

JMM legislator Stephen Marandi moved the Motion of Thanks on the governor’s speech soon after the House assembled for the day's business around 11 am.

The assembly also witnessed a ruckus after BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House, protesting against JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu’s alleged derogatory remarks on saffron camp leaders.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato tried to pacify them, saying the JMM MLA made a faux pas, which was expunged from the records.

BJP legislator Neera Yadav said, “There are 12 women in the House. We cannot accept such unparliamentary words. We want an apology from the JMM legislator.” Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi urged the Speaker that he needs to oppose it strongly.

Marandi raised the issue of alleged demographic change, deteriorating law and order and the crisis of sand" in the House during his speech.

Congress legislator Pradip Yadav hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he tried to cheat people and destroy the communal harmony in Jharkhand during the recent election campaign.

JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu claimed that the BJP became a "rejected" force and the voters of Jharkhand "taught them a lesson" in the elections, he said.

JMM MLA Kalpana Soren said, “Our government is 'Abua Sarkar' and it would fulfil all the promises made during the recent assembly elections.” Later, Jharkhand Assembly passed the Motion of Thanks on the speech of the governor by voice vote. PTI SAN SAN BDC