J'khand CM condemns terror attack in J&K, terms it as 'shocking'

Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town and termed it as "shocking".

Terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a famed meadow near the town, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is shocking," Soren posted on X.

"May the soul of the deceased rest in peace, and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this difficult time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack," he said.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Armed terrorists came into Baisaran, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. PTI SAN BDC