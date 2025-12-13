J’khand CM conducts surprise inspection of Ranchi city

Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of Ranchi city to assess traffic arrangements, pedestrian facilities, cleanliness, and civic amenities, an official said.

The CM was accompanied by deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantari and town administrator Sushant Gaurav.

"Today, I conducted a surprise inspection of Ranchi city. Our government is fully alert and committed to further improving transportation, citizen facilities, and the ease of living in every city of the state," Soren posted on X.

He added, "Our resolve is that every city in the state becomes safe, inclusive, and prosperous, where better living facilities are ensured with dignity for every citizen." PTI SAN SAN MNB