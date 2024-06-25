J’khand CM directs officials to ensure recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers by Sep 5

Ranchi, Jun 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday directed officials to ensure recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers in the state by September 5.

Soren, during a review meeting of the school education and literacy department, said the state government is committed to fill the vacant posts of teachers.

“All the processes for recruitment of teachers should be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

The CM also said the study of tribal and regional subjects would be started in primary schools.

He asked the officials concerned to complete the process for appointments in 3,538 posts in tribal languages and 8,418 posts in regional languages. PTI SAN RBT