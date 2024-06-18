J’khand CM directs officials to expedite development work of religious tourist destinations

Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday directed officials to speed up development and restoration work of the state’s religious tourist destinations.

Soren said Luguburu in Bokaro district and Marangburu in Giridih – significant religious sites of tribals in Jharkhand – should be developed into good tourist destinations with urgency.

“Prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the two tribal religious sites and initiate further action,” he told the officials during a review meeting of the tourism, sports, arts and culture departments at the state secretariat.

He also said an overall development of Ranchi’s Pahadi Mandir, another key religious site in the state capital, is required.

The chief minister asked the officials concerned to prepare a DPR for Rajrappa, too, to turn it into a “world-class tourist destination”.

“Tourists who visit Jharkhand should go back home with a better experience so that the state can have a distinct identity in the field of tourism in India and the world,” he said. PTI SAN RBT