J'khand CM directs officials to make plans for reviving close industrial units

Ranchi, Jun 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday directed officials to conduct a survey of closed industrial units and make an action plan for their revival.

The CM, while reviewing the Industry Department, said that if closed industrial units are revived, thousands of people will get employment.

He directed the officials to ensure implementation of 75 per cent job quota for local youths under the industrial policy formulated by the state government.

Local people of the areas where industrial units have been established should be given priority in employment, he said.

Soren also directed the officials to expedite the works of Jharkhand Plastic Park, Pharma Park, PM Gatishakti Yojana and PM Ekta Mall. PTI SAN ACD