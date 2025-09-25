J’khand CM distributes appointment letters to 160 health officials, professors

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 160 health officials and professors and directed the health department to recognise and felicitate top performers after an assessment As many as 54 assistant professors, 13 dental officers, 38 specialist doctors and 55 medical officers received the appointment letters at an event in Ranchi.

"Doctors are considered another form of God. I request the doctors and medical officers to take the responsibility of serving the poor in the state," Soren said.

He said the newly recruited doctors and medical officers would be posted in different places.

"I urge the health department to conduct phase-wise assessment and felicitate top performers in the health sector," Soren added.

He highlighted emerging challenges in healthcare despite advances in medical science.

"Children are falling ill from excessive use of mobile phones. Environmental pollution is also causing health issues. We are creating problems ourselves, and we must find solutions too," Soren said.

Criticising increasing caesarean deliveries in cities, Soren said, "Caesarean deliveries are causing several health issues in women. Such deliveries are low in villages. Look at the village women; they are still better despite many shortcomings. Abroad, efforts are being made to minimise caesarean deliveries." Terming urbanisation itself a disaster, Soren said, "Look at the condition of cities in our country. Even a minor natural disaster exposes flaws in urban systems, whereas villages do not face such situations. Despite better facilities, cities have numerous problems. In villages, lack of facilities leads to issues, but they are comparatively better managed." PTI SAN SAN MNB