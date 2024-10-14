J'khand CM distributes appointment letters to 498 community health officials

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday handed over appointment letters to 498 community health officials.

The appointments are contractual.

"This is a historic occasion when 498 community health officials have been appointed and I would expect that they would deliver quality services to people," the chief minister said addressing a gathering at Project Building here.

He handed over symbolic appointment letters to five appointees - Anita Mahto, Ankita Upadhyay, Santoshi Rajak, Silwanti Soren and Mohammad Rabiul Islam.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of Jharkhand Bhavan in Mumbai, virtually.

The Jharkhand Bhavan will be built in Navi Mumbai, according to an official statement.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for 230/33kv Pakri-Barwadih substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply to people of the region who are dependent on Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). PTI NAM RG