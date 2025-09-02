J'khand CM distributes appointment letters to teachers, felicitates students

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to newly appointed PGT teachers, assistant professors (mathematics and science) and lab assistants, besides felicitating meritorious students of 10th and 12th board examinations.

The appointment letter distribution and merit award ceremony were held at Project Bhawan.

The CM honoured toppers of JAC, CBSE, ICSE, and CM School of Excellence exams, along with successful candidates of the state-run ‘Akanksha’ coaching programme.

Each student received a laptop, certificate, mobile phone, and a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

In his address, the CM said, "Our government is striving to position Jharkhand among the top-performing states in the country. We have focused on developing the education sector in the state. We have distributed laptops, tablets, and bicycles to students to boost their motivation for education".

"We have also established schools of excellence across the state, modelled on private schools", he added.

He further announced, "On the lines of Netarhat School, three more schools will be established. These schools will also provide education to girl students".

The CM said Jharkhand is the first state in the country to provide scholarships to poor and underprivileged students for studying abroad.

"For meritorious students who wish to study abroad, the government has introduced the 'Guruji Credit Card' scheme, which provides a scholarship of up to Rs 15 lakh. This scholarship is completely collateral-free with an interest rate of only 4 per cent", he said.