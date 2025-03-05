J’khand CM distributes appointment letters to training officers

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday distributed appointment letters among 49 training officers and said his government is committed to taking the state to new heights by connecting youth with employment.

The CM said he was certain that the officers would enhance the skills of youth and help them get employment.

"The government is committed to taking the state to new heights by connecting youth with employment," Soren said addressing the training officers here.

"I am certain that the officers who received appointment letters today will enhance the skills of the youth in such a way that they will not face difficulties in getting employment," the CM said.

He said technology is changing rapidly and in such a situation, if you do not improve your skills according to the times, you will be left far behind.

Soren also said that artificial intelligence is becoming an important part of everyone’s life.

"Now we cannot keep ourselves away from artificial intelligence. Youths need to move ahead in the field of artificial intelligence, for which it needs to be included in the curriculum of ITI institutes," he said. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN