J'khand CM felicitates 274 sportspersons and coaches, gives away Rs 5cr cash awards

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday felicitated 274 sportspersons and coaches and gave away cash prizes totalling Rs 4.94 crore.

Soren said the initiative will encourage sports and promote the state's players and coaches.

"For the past 20 years, sportspersons were not sure about their future. Now, I can assure them not to worry about it. You (players) just play, the government will take care of your future," Soren said.

The chief minister gave away cash awards totalling Rs 4.46 crore to 222 players who won medals in national and international events in 19 different disciplines.

They include 55 footballers, 39 hockey players, 24 Wushu players, 23 archers, 17 Taekwondo players, 13 wrestlers, 11 lawn ball players and 11 athletes.

On the occasion, 52 coaches were also honoured with cash rewards of Rs 48.30 lakh.

Soren said not just players, the government also has plans for coaches as they play an important role in honing the skills of players.

"Earlier, medal winners in the state were given a paltry Rs 5,000 to Rs 7000. I told the department concerned that the cash prize should not be less than Rs 50,000," Soren said.

Under the Jharkhand Sports Policy-2022, the honorarium or cash prize money has been increased for players who have won medals or participated in events recognized by the national, international or Olympic associations, an official said.

Now, a provision of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 crore honorarium has been made for players. For coaches, it will be Rs 50,000 to Rs 25 lakh, Jharkhand sports secretary Manoj Kumar said. PTI SAN NAM MNB