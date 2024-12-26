J''khand CM for creating health circuit to improve services in hospitals

Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday emphasised the need for creating a health circuit of all the medical colleges and hospitals and district health facilities in the state to improve services.

The proposed circuit would help shift patients from one hospital to another as per the need and it would reduce the pressure of patients in one health facility, he said.

The chief minister, in a review meeting with health department officials, said that providing the best facilities to the people of the state was his government's commitment.

Soren directed the officials that all government hospitals in the state should be functional 24×7 and take the initiative to ensure that better and modern facilities are provided at community health centres and district hospitals.

"Complaints of mismanagement in hospitals are often received through various mediums. Patients coming to hospitals for treatment face many problems. Some of them are not able to get beds in hospitals, while others face inconvenience in getting tests done. There is a crowd of patients in the OPD," the CM said.

He also asked hospital authorities to strengthen capacity and infrastructure so that patients can easily access all information related to treatment.

Expressing concern over the rising number of cancer patients, Soren asked officials to prepare a complete database of such people in the state so that his government can move forward to provide better treatment. PTI SAN BDC