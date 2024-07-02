J'Khand CM, Guv condole loss of lives in UP stampede

Ranchi, Jul 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Over 50 people died and several others were injured in the stampede at a religious congregation in Pulrai village.

"Got sad news about the untimely death of many people in a stampede during a Satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," Soren posted on X.

Former chief minister Hemant Soren termed the loss of lives "extremely sad and heartbreaking".

"In this sad situation, we pray that the Marang Buru (supreme religious deity of the tribals) may grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time," he said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan also mourned the deaths.

"The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and painful. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," Radhakrishnan posted on X. PTI NAM SOM