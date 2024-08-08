J’Khand CM, Guv congratulate Indian Hockey team on winning bronze at Olympics

Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday congratulated the men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, saying it was a moment of pride for every Indian.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

"Hearty congratulations to all the players for this excellent feat... It is a moment of pride for every Indian. All the countrymen are proud of this wonderful achievement of our players," Soren wrote on X.

In a post, Governor Gangwar said, "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian men’s hockey team on winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics. Your excellent performance has made all the countrymen proud. Your hard work, dedication and sportsmanship are commendable." PTI NAM SOM