J'khand CM hands over assistance of Rs 1 crore each to families of 3 employees killed in accidents

Ranchi, Aug 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of three state government employees who lost their lives in separate accidents.

Constable Ajit Kumar from Gumla, constable Anil Kumar from Seraikela and teacher Sushil Kumar Marandi, who had been awarded by the president, were killed in different accidents, according to an official statement.

The families of the deceased received the money at a programme in the state assembly under a special insurance scheme.

"Our government always stands with the families of those employees serving in the state government and passed away in any accident while in service. Efforts are being made to provide the deceased employees' families with their full rights and entitlements with respect," Soren posted on X after handing over the cheques.