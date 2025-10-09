J’khand CM inaugurates 5-day Diwali fair in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated the five-day Diwali fair organised by the Jharkhand IAS Officers’ Wives Association (JIASOWA) here.

Soren said JIASOWA, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, has been dedicated to public welfare activities since its inception.

“During the five-day fair, a large number of people are expected to turn up. It will also see good trade,” he said at the inauguration.

The objective of the Diwali fair by JIASOWA is to ensure that the entire income generated from it is utilised for the welfare of the poor and needy, as well as for other activities aimed at social upliftment, Soren said.

The chief minister also extended greetings to people on the occasion of ‘Mudma Jatra’ (tribal fair), which is being held in Ranchi’s Mandar.

“Mudma Jatra is a vibrant symbol of Jharkhand's rich culture, civilisation and unity. It offers an opportunity to express reverence for our ancestors, gratitude towards nature, and strengthen mutual brotherhood in society.

“This ancient civilisation of our tribal society still keeps us connected to our roots, and tells us that our true strength lies in water-forests-land, our culture, unity and collective life values,” Soren posted on X. PTI SAN RBT