J’khand CM inaugurates colony for leprosy-affected people in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Nirmal Awas’, a colony for leprosy-affected people in Ranchi’s Mudma locality.

As many as 256 beneficiaries are entitled to get flats in the colony.On the occasion, the CM handed over keys to 10 beneficiaries as a token gesture.

"The government is committed to taking the benefit of its schemes to needy people. We are constructing more such colonies in different districts,” the CM said.

The project, initially, was named ‘Kusthashram’ but the CM objected to the name while speaking on the occasion.

“The name of this project is so weird. I am hesitant to take that name. Its name should be beautiful and it should be taken with pride. So, I want the project to be known as 'Nirmal Awas',” Soren said.

Seven G+1 blocks were constructed on an area of 5.5 acres of land in the colony to raise the standard of living of the leprosy-affected people and make their living comfortable.

Built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMYA), as many as 256 flats were constructed at a total cost of Rs 35 crore.

The cost of one flat is approximately Rs 13 lakh, which is being given completely free of cost to the beneficiaries, an official said.

The Urban Development Secretary, Arva Rajkamal, said that under PMYA the project, the Centre gives Rs 1.50 lakh, while the state government Rs 1 lakh. The rest of the money is afforded by the beneficiaries.

“But here, considering the financial burden on leprosy-affected people, the state government decided to bear all financial burden and given Rs 11 lakh for each unit,” he said.

Each flat has a bedroom, living area, balcony and combined toilet and bathroom. Fans, tube lights, tap water, and other equipment have also been installed in each house.

Facilities like internal roads, solar street lights, boundary walls, parking, drinking water supply and rainwater harvesting have been provided in the leprosy home, he said.

Rajkamal said a health and wellness centre has also been built in the colony, where nurses and doctors will visit regularly.

He said such colonies are also being built at Jamshedpur, Deoghar and Mihijam. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN