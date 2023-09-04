J'khand CM inaugurates, lays foundation for 114 projects worth Rs 159 crore

Godda (Jharkhand), Sep 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 114 projects worth Rs 159 crore in Godda district.

A total of 37 projects worth Rs 14.99 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation for 77 projects worth Rs 144.47 crore was laid.

He also distributed assets under various schemes to 1,257 beneficiaries during a Vikas Mela-cum-Janata Darbar in Sundarpahari area.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed concern over poor sowing coverage during monsoon season.

"I noticed that sowing has reduced due to low rainfall. Keeping this in mind, we will work in the interest of farmers," he said.

Stating that JMM president Shibu Soren has a dream of providing water to every farmer's field, the CM said, "His dream will be fulfilled by laying pipelines to the fields." PTI COR SAN SAN ACD