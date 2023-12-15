J’khand CM inaugurates, lays foundation of 103 projects worth Rs 843 crore

Khunti (Jharkhand), Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 103 projects worth Rs 843 crore.

Soren also distributed assets to the tune of around Rs 88 crore among 11,841 beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The CM was attending an event here as part of the third phase of ‘Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar’ (Your Schemes, Your Government at Your Doorstep).

During this phase, a total of 64,000 applications have been received for different schemes, of which 34,000 applications are for ‘Abua Awas Yojana’ (housing scheme), officials said.

Addressing a public meeting at Kutchery Ground in Khunti, Soren said block office staff have been sent to villages to assist people in obtaining government documents and other related work.

He also said the Jharkhand government will provide financial help under the Guruji Student Credit Card Scheme for education of girls.

“Besides, 100 per cent scholarship is also being provided for education abroad,” the chief minister said.

“We have made a new policy on incentives for sportspersons. The government is also considering providing jobs to them,” he added. PTI CORR SAN RBT