J’khand CM inaugurates state’s first transport hub in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated the state first transport hub on the outskirts of Ranchi, which is expected to reduce the traffic load of the city.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the 'Transport Nagar' project, which is likely to be completed in the next 18 months.

The first phase of the project came up on 40.68 acres of land in Sukurhuttu area of Ranchi’s Kanke block at a cost of around 113.24 crore.

The expansion of the project is proposed on 9.12 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 57.82 crore, an official said.

“Finally, Ranchi got a well-equipped and organised transport hub with several facilities,” Soren said while addressing the function.

He said many more facilities would be added to the transport hub in the coming days.

“This is going to be the permanent address of transporters. They will no longer have to face parking issues in the city area. It will also reduce the traffic load of the city,” the CM said.

The 'Transport Nagar' would also play a significant role in the expansion of the Ranchi city, he said.

The transport hub has the capacity for 424 trucks, besides an integrated building, warehouses, a fuel station and recreational spaces.

In the integrated building, there is office space with 16 rooms and a dormitory.

A food court, retail shops, health care, pharmacy, toilets and a police check post were also constructed in the integrated building.

In the second phase, a parking area for 256 trucks, a four-storey integrated building and a service station are proposed. PTI SAN BDC