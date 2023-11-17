J’khand CM inspects Ranchi waterbodies for Chhath festival

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday took stock of the preparations for Chhath festival in Ranchi.

Soren visited two major waterbodies of the city — Kanke Dam and Hatnia Pond — and reviewed the status of cleanliness, safety, security and other arrangements.

The four-day Chhath festival — worship of Sun God — began with Nahai Khai ritual on Friday. It will conclude on Monday morning with offering 'Argha' to the Sun God.

Cleanliness work is on progress in all 72 waterbodies of Ranchi, an official said.

Directing officials to keep all the Chhath Ghats clean and safe for devotees, the CM asked them to measure the water level of rivers, ponds, dams and other reservoirs and make necessary security arrangements there. He also directed to make arrangements for electricity at Chhath ghats. Most of the Chhath rituals are held in waterbodies.

Speaking to reporters, CM said all preparations are in final stages at all Chhath ghats.

"Efforts are being made so that devotees do not face any problem while performing their rituals at Chhath Ghats," CM said. The East Singhbhum district administration has also made adequate security arrangements for Chhat festival in Jamshedpur, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SSP Kishore Kaushal had recently inspected various ghats of Swarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers, where devotees in large numbers will pay obeisance to the Sun God.

"We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure devotees can perform Chhat puja without any hurdles at the river ghats," the SSP said.

He said the administration will make necessary traffic arrangements during the festival.

Policemen in uniform and plainclothes will be deployed around Chhat ghats to keep an eye on trouble makers, the SSP said.

Bhajantri instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on festival days and ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the ghats.

The DC also directed officials to identify danger zones in rivers and barricade them. PTI SAN BS SAN MNB