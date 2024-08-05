J'khand CM launches attendance portal for docs, para-medical staff

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday launched 'Upasthiti (attendance) Portal' to ensure daily attendance of doctors, para-medical staff and others employees under the state health department.

The CM said the government is committed to improving the health facilities of the state and providing accessible and better health facilities to all the people of the state.

Through this portal, cross verification of biometric attendance by health department personnel will be done, an official said.

Soren directed health department officials to take appropriate steps to make the district hospitals of the state operational 24×7.

"There should be a provision for all types of surgeries with specialist doctors in these hospitals, so that there is no need to refer patients to any other hospital," he said, according to an official statement. PTI SAN NN