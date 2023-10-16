J’khand CM launches education app, distributes appointment letters to over 800 teachers

Ranchi, Oct 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday launched J-Guruji (Jharkhand’s Guruji) application and distributed appointment letters to over 800 secondary school teachers during a function at Dr Ram Dayal Mundal Football Stadium in Ranchi’s Morabadi.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered application is a diverse learning platform with features such as digital books, learning videos, audio books, notes, summaries, question banks, bridge courses and model question papers, an official said.

"In today’s competitive world, education must be given according to the demand of the market. The Guruji app will help in this regard. We are also discussing how to make it more interesting for students," he said.

Developed by Jharkhand Council of Education Research and Training (JCERT), a wing of the state school education and literacy department, the application will help students to follow syllabus anywhere and get rid of hefty fees on private tuition, the official said.

The CM also gave away appointment letters to 827 newly appointed secondary school teachers. A total of 24 teachers from 24 districts received the appointment letters from the hands of the chief minister on the dais.

"Since the government came to power in 2019, it faced several challenges such as Covid pandemic and drought. Besides, the opposition party has been creating obstacles on the way of state’s progress on a daily basis. Despite this, we have been working relentlessly," Soren said.

He said many recruitments including that of assistant engineers, clerks, dentists, panchayat secretaries, 3,500 teachers, around 100 recruitments in home department, around 500 doctors, 32 veterinarians, engineers, nurses and Ayush doctors were made in past one year.

"About 34,000 youths were provided jobs in the private sector through Rojgar melas," he said.

Soren said there was no recruitment policy in the state for the past 20 years. "For the first time we framed rules for Jharkhand Public Service Commission and conducted recruitment drives," Soren said.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and Jharkhand ministers Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Maji said recruitment has become a regular affair in the state. "By December, around 3,000 recruitments will be made. Besides, 800 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidayalayas will come up and around 26,000 primary teachers will be recruited soon," she said. PTI SAN SAN MNB