J’khand CM launches five projects worth Rs 85 cr in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Mar 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren inaugurated five projects totaling Rs 85 crore in Garhwa district on Sunday.

These projects include a newly constructed collectorate building, Birsa Munda park, an inter-state bus stand, a football stadium, and a multipurpose cultural building.

However, Soren had to depart for Ranchi without delivering any public address.

Garhwa deputy commissioner Sekhar Jamuar explained that due to the scheduled helicopter take-off time at 5:30 pm, the CM had to return to Ranchi at 5:23 pm after inaugurating the projects.

Initially scheduled to arrive in Garhwa at noon to inaugurate the projects and address a public rally, Soren arrived by road around 4:30 pm due to adverse weather conditions and later returned to Ranchi via a helicopter.