J’khand CM launches health insurance scheme for state govt employees

Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday launched a health insurance scheme for state government employees, aiming to extend the coverage to active and retired ones.

Soren also handed over tablets to 28,945 government primary school teachers in separate programmes in Ranchi.

“Now, government employees of any category need not worry about their medical expenses. The government will bear the entire cost of their treatment,” the CM said launching the health insurance scheme at the state assembly auditorium.

Soren said that as the government provided financial support to its employees even after retirement by restoring the old pension scheme, it has taken a big step to bear the entire cost of treatment of its employees through the State Employees Health Insurance Scheme.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries will be able to avail cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any hospital in the country.

In case of serious diseases, medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided, according to an official release.

The scheme will come into effect from March 1.

At the tablet distribution programme, the CM said that many concrete steps are being taken towards providing digital services to the government schools of the state.

“A new chapter was started today with the provision of tablets to primary schools. With this, all reporting work such as attendance in schools will be done through a digital medium. At the same time, the use of tablets will make it easier to monitor the work related to children's studies, teacher training, supervision, and recording biometric attendance. The initiative will help a lot in improving the education system,” the CM said. PTI SAN BDC