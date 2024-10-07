J’khand CM lays foundation of 310-bed hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday laid the foundation for a 310-bed multi-specialty hospital in the city’s Smart City area.

The facility will be set up by Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited on 2.75 acres of land provided by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for free.

"The hospital will meet international standards, ensuring that the people of Jharkhand will no longer need to travel to other states for healthcare," Soren said.

The upcoming Apollo Hospital will provide treatment for 10 per cent of patients from below the poverty line (BPL) free of charge or at subsidised rates under government schemes, an official said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by residents who seek medical services outside the state, emphasising his government’s commitment to enhancing the health service infrastructure.

A day earlier, Soren inaugurated a new building at MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur. Developed at a cost of Rs 376 crore, this expansion will increase the hospital's capacity from 500 to 700 beds, officials said.

Additionally, Soren revealed that another hospital is being established in Ranchi’s Itki, backed by the Azim Premji Foundation.

Six new residential towers have been constructed in Ranchi’s Islam Nagar at a cost of Rs 28.78 crore, marking a step forward in providing affordable housing, he added.

The CM also handed over keys to 291 beneficiaries of PM Awas yojana on the occasion.