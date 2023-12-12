J'khand CM leaves for Dumka, may skip ED summons

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday left for the state's second capital Dumka to take part in the government's ongoing outreach programme.

With this, speculations were rife that he may skip the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has issued a fresh summons to Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, official sources said.

Soren, 48, was asked to depose before the federal agency's regional office in Hinoo area here at 11 am and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday, they said.

This was the sixth ED summons issued to Soren, but he has never deposed and instead, filed petitions before the Supreme Court and later, the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action, terming the summonses as "unwarranted". Both the courts have dismissed his petitions.

An official here said that the Jharkhand CM had a pre-scheduled programme in Dumka on Tuesday.

He would participate in the ongoing 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep)', which, commenced in the state on November 24. PTI SAN SAN ACD