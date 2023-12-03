J'khand CM likely to visit Jamshedpur for 2-days from Dec 6

Jamshedpur, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to visit the steel city here for two days from December 6 to take part in the 'government at doorsteps' programme.

Advertisment

In view of the proposed visit, East Singhbhum District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparation.

Soren is scheduled to arrive here on December 6 and will take part in the "Aapki Yojana Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar" programme at Sawnadih Football ground in Potka block the next day, an official statement said.

DC instructed the officials, block development and circle officers and others to be available round the clock to make the programme a grand success.

He also asked senior officers to ensure smooth traffic and maintain law and order during the chief minister's visit. PTI BS BDC