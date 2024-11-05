J'khand CM 'nervous' ahead of polls: Himanta on JMM's claim on restrictions in view of PM's security

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Criticising the JMM for claiming that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was late for political events due to restrictions imposed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party leader was "nervous" ahead of the assembly elections.

Advertisment

The JMM shot off a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, stating that a no-fly zone had been imposed due to PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa on Monday, resulting in a one-and-half-hour delay in the take-off of Soren's helicopter.

The ruling party urged the President to intervene in the matter.

"The JMM is making the prime minister's security a political issue. It shows how nervous Hemant Soren is. Everyone knows that the PM's security issue is the topmost priority and accordingly, provisions are made. Air traffic is blocked for half an hour. This is not the first time PM has visited. Adequate communication is sent to the CM's office too," Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge of Jharkhand, said.

Advertisment

JMM, in its letter to the President, said its star campaigner Hemant Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm on Monday at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally on Monday. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km while it is 90 km to Simdega. The EC had given its approval to Soren's visit.

"But the CM's helicopter was grounded for one-and-a-half hours, citing the security protocol of the prime minister," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said in the letter sent to the President.

Advertisment

Stating that the EC is a constitutional and autonomous institution, Bhattacharya said that the poll body had said that no-flying zone would be declared for 15 minutes in a 50 km radius for security reasons.

However, he claimed that Soren's helicopter was not allowed for one-and-a-half hours.

"Our CM comes from a tribal community and reached this position after a great struggle. You also belong to the tribal community and reached the highest office in the country after a long struggle," the letter said, requesting the President to ensure that all star campaigners, including tribal public representatives, get equal constitutional protection and respect. PTI NAM BDC