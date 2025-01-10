J''khand CM orders probe into Dhanbad clash, speaks to injured SDPO''s father

Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday ordered a probe into a clash between two groups in Dhanbad, in which a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was injured and the office of Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary was torched a day ago.

Advertisment

The CM also spoke to Ashok Singh, the father of the injured police officer, through a video call and enquired about his son's treatment.

Baghmara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Purushotam Kumar Singh was seriously injured during the clash on Thursday.

The clash broke out between the two groups over boundary wall construction by a coal outsourcing company in Babudih area under the Madhuban Police Station limits.

Advertisment

The CM assured the SDPO's father that the government would provide full support for the treatment of his son.

"If needed, the government is ready to airlift him for better treatment," Soren told his father.

He said that the state government is committed to the safety of officers and its employees.

Advertisment

"An order has been given to investigate the clash that took place in Baghmara. Strict action will be taken against offenders," the CM said.

The police have arrested two persons, including one Karu Yadav, in connection with the incident.

Irked over Yadav's arrest, his supporters allegedly set Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary’s office in Dhanbad’s Baghmara on fire. PTI SAN BDC