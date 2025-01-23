J’khand CM pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid floral tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

In his address, Soren highlighted Bose’s significant influence in regions like Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and emphasised the pride the state feels in being associated with such a great leader.

"There are many important places in the state where he stayed. It is a matter of pride for us that such a great personality was born among us," he said.

He noted, "Netaji’s unyielding spirit instilled self-respect and gave a voice to the people." Bose’s birth anniversary is observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (Day of Valour) to honour his contributions to India’s independence movement. PTI SAN SAN MNB