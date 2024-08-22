J’khand CM promises to deliver Rs 1 lakh to JMMSY beneficiary accounts in 5 years

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday promised to deliver Rs 1 lakh to beneficiary accounts under a financial assistance scheme for women in the next five years.

Soren was speaking at a programme in Palamu, where he transferred the first installment of Rs 1,000 to the accounts of 5.91 lakh women beneficiaries of the ‘Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ (JMMSY).

“We have started giving Rs 1,000 under the scheme and this will continue. I promise to deliver Rs 1 lakh (to beneficiary accounts) within the next five years,” he said.

“Until villages are empowered and women are made self-reliant, one cannot imagine a developed Jharkhand,” the chief minister asserted.

He said his government has taken concrete steps towards strengthening the ‘Sakhi Mandals’ of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS).

“Over Rs 10,000 crore have been distributed among the Sakhi Mandals so that lakhs of women associated with them become self-reliant and set an example for the society,” Soren said.

Soren also accused the BJP of hatching conspiracies to destabilise the Jharkhand government.

“The opposition even sent me behind bars. They (BJP) create obstacles for every initiative we take. The people of Jharkhand will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls,” he said. PTI CORR SAN RBT