Hemant Soren recalls his father Shibu Soren's contributions on World Tribal Day

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday recalled the contributions of former CM and his father Shibu Soren on the occasion of World Tribal Day, officially known as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The Adivasi Mahotsav, celebrated statewide on the day, is being observed in a simple manner this year to mark respect for Shibu Soren, who passed away on Monday at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital.

"Today is World Tribal Day, but my guide, my guru, my father is no longer with us physically. However, his struggle, his thoughts, and his ideals will always continue to inspire us. He was not only my father but also the soul of Jharkhand, including the entire Adivasi community, a symbol of struggle, and the most vocal protector of Jal-Jungle-Jamin (water, forest, and land)", Soren posted on X.

आज विश्व आदिवासी दिवस है पर मेरे मार्गदर्शक, मेरे गुरु, मेरे बाबा सशरीर साथ नहीं हैं, मगर उनका संघर्ष, उनके विचार, उनके आदर्श हमें हमेशा प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। वह न केवल मेरे पिता थे, बल्कि समस्त आदिवासी समाज समेत झारखण्ड की आत्मा, संघर्ष के प्रतीक और जल-जंगल-जमीन के सबसे मुखर…

Soren said the tribal society has shown humanity the path to living a happy life in harmony with nature.

"It is the Adivasi society that has shown humanity the path to living a happy life in harmony with nature. The life philosophy of the Adivasi society begins with nature and ends with nature. However, for centuries, the Adivasi and other exploited and deprived communities have been forced to remain on the margins. Baba (Shibu Soren) dedicated his entire life to changing this situation," he said.

His father loved the programmes held across the state on World Tribal Day, as the occasion has been a means to weave together the rich civilisation and culture of the tribal society, he said.

"It has become an opportunity to provide a global platform for the talents of the Adivasi community," Soren added.

Soren said that he pays respects to his Baba Disom Guru and all ancestors on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, who protected tribal identity, culture, civilisation and rights through their struggles and sacrifices.

"On the occasion, I pledge to follow the path shown by them and raise the torch of tribal identity even higher in Jharkhand and the country," Soren wrote.