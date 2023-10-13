J’khand CM reviews law & order situation, Durga Puja preparedness

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reviewed the law and order situation in the state and the preparedness for the Durga Puja festival starting next week.

He directed officials to ensure safety, security, cleanliness, power supply, traffic management and adequate fire-preventing arrangements during the upcoming festive session.

Soren was reviewing the law and order situation and preparedness for the Durga Puja with top officials at the state Secretariat here. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from every district participated in the meeting virtually.

“There should not be any incident of violence or disturbance in any part of the state during Durga Puja and other upcoming festivals. Keep the information system strong and take immediate action if the information is received,” Soren told the officials.

He said that special caution should be taken in sensitive and crowded places during Durga Puja and there should be a system to monitor anti-social elements, especially in pandals and surroundings.

“Ensure safety for women and people coming from rural areas,” the chief minister told the officials.

CCTVs should be functional in all big puja pandals and immersion procession routes, he said.

“There should be 24-hour deployment of police personnel in puja pandals. Keep a special vigil on social media. Static and mobile forces must be deployed in sensitive areas on the immersion procession routes,” Soren told the officials in the meeting.

He also called for alternative arrangements for power supply.

The CM said co-friendly puja should be encouraged and people should be made aware of degradation of the environment due to pollution.

“Keeping water bodies such as rivers and ponds clean is a big challenge. So, it is important to link festivity with cleanliness,” he added. PTI SAN SAN BDC