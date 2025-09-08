J'khand CM reviews three major road projects in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed officials to prepare final project designs for three proposed flyovers in Ranchi, which will play a “significant role” in reducing traffic congestion.

Soren sought a detailed project report (DPR) with an effective work plan for the construction of the flyovers – Harmu to ACB office, Argora Chowk to Kathal More and Karam Toli Chowk to Science City.

“Reviewed the presentation related to the construction project of the three proposed flyovers in Ranchi. Gave necessary directions to the department officials,” he said in a post on X.

"The construction of the flyovers will facilitate commuting and save people's time,” the chief minister said.

Soren had in July approved the three road projects to streamline the traffic system in capital city Ranchi.

The projects were cleared after Road Construction Department’s Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar gave a detailed presentation to the CM. PTI SAN RBT