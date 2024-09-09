J'khand CM slams BJP, asks why tribals deprived of separate religious code

Giridih (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday hit out at the BJP for claiming that the tribal population was "declining" in the state and wondered why indigenous people were "deprived of their identity with a separate religious code-Sarna".

Addressing the 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep)' programme in Giridih, he said a resolution for a separate Sarna religious code was passed by the Jharkhand assembly and sent to the Centre, which has not been approved.

“The opposition talks about infiltration, 'love jihad', 'land jihad' and declining population of tribals. I want to ask why the Sarna religious code has not been approved. When we do not have an identity, it is natural that our population declines,” Soren said.

The CM inaugurated laid foundation stones for 310 projects worth around Rs 465 crore for Dhanbad and Giridih district on the occasion.

“The government is committed to work for the poor. Farmers' agricultural loans are being waived off, electricity up to 200 units has become free for the poor, schools of excellence on the lines of private institutions and women empowerment are being ensured in the state,” Soren said.

More than 50 lakh women in the state are being provided the benefit of Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, he added.