J’khand CM takes stock of preparations for statehood day on Nov 15

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday took stock of the preparations at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground where the statehood day function will be held on November 15.

The CM is scheduled to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects, schemes and policies on the occasion, officials said.

During his visit, Soren inspected the construction of the pandal, stage and stalls and asked officials to ensure that people who attend the function should not face any kind of problems.

Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, principal secretary to CM Vandana Dadel and secretary to CM Vinay Kumar Choubey and Ranchi deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha were also present during the CM’s visit.

Among the policies that Soren is likely to unveil include Jharkhand Export policy, MSME, Start-up and Jharkhand IT Data and BPO promotion policy.

The CM is also scheduled to launch the ‘Abua Aawas Yojana’ (housing scheme) and ‘Mukhyamantri Gram Gadi Yojana’ (chief minister rural transportation scheme) on the occasion, an official said.

The official added that the government plans to launch 226 projects of nine departments on the occasion.

Ranchi DC said the programme will start around 2pm and it is expected to conclude by 4pm.

More than 10,000 people are likely to attend the function, he added.

Sinha added that appointment letters would also be distributed on the occasion. A Vikas Mela is also being organised here where various government departments will showcase their products and schemes.

The CM may also launch the state food, public distribution and consumer affairs department’s pulse distribution scheme, under which 65 lakh beneficiaries enrolled in national food security scheme will be provided a kg of pulses per family at Re 1 per month, another official said. PTI SAN SAN MNB