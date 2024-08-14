J'khand CM terms SC verdict on mining royalty as 'historic', 'big victory'

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's order on mining royalty as 'historic' and a 'big victory' for the state.

He said this would pave the way for the state to receive its dues of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore from the Centre.

In a major victory for mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court allowed them to recover from the Centre and mining companies royalty and tax dues on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands worth thousands of crore of rupees since April 1, 2005 over a period of 12 years.

In a verdict on July 25, the top court had ruled that the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests in states and not Parliament.

Extending thanks to the Supreme Court, Soren posted on X, "Big victory! Our persistent demand got succeeded with the historic decision of the Supreme Court." "Now Jharkhand will get its dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre. Your government has continuously been raising its voice regarding this dues/rights of every Jharkhandi," Soren added.

He said arrears of mineral royalty will be paid from 2005.

"This payment will be made in a phased manner over 12 years. This money will be used for public welfare and every resident of Jharkhand will get full benefit from it," he said. PTI SAN MNB