J’khand CM to launch several schemes on statehood day on Nov 15

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground here where the statehood day function will be held on November 15.

Soren inspected the construction of the pandal, stage and stalls and instructed officials to ensure that people who attend the function should not face any kind of problems.

During the function, the CM will inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth Rs 7,042 crore, according to an official press release.

As many as 229 projects worth Rs 1,744 crore will be inaugurated, while foundation of 667 projects worth Rs 5,328 crore will be laid, the statement added.

Around 18,000 appointment letters will also be distributed on the occasion, it stated.

An amount of Rs 261 crore will be distributed among 5,55,652 adolescent girls for the year 2023-24 under the Savitri Bai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, whereas around Rs 2 crore prize money will be distributed among 70 players who have performed well at the international and national levels, the release said.

Soren is likely to unveil policies related to exports, MSMEs, start-ups, IT Data and BPO promotion, an official said.

The CM is also scheduled to launch the ‘Abua Aawas Yojana’ (housing scheme) and ‘Mukhyamantri Gram Gadi Yojana’ (chief minister rural transportation scheme) on the occasion, the official added.

The CM is also likely to launch the state food, public distribution and consumer affairs department’s pulses distribution scheme, under which 65 lakh beneficiaries enrolled in national food security scheme will be provided a kg of pulses per family at Re 1 per month, another official said.

Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, principal secretary to CM Vandana Dadel and secretary to CM Vinay Kumar Choubey and Ranchi deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha were also present during Soren's visit to Morabadi ground.

Ranchi DC said the programme will start around 2pm and conclude by 4pm.

More than 10,000 people are likely to attend the function, he added.

A Vikas Mela is also being organised here where various government departments will showcase their products and schemes. PTI SAN MNB