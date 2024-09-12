J’khand CM to transfer 2nd JMMSY instalment to 45 lakh women beneficiaries on Friday

Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will release the second instalment of Rs 1,000 through direct benefit transfer to accounts of around 45 lakh women beneficiaries of the JMMSY scheme on the eve of the 'Karam' festival on Friday, an official said.

The second instalment amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the ‘Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ beneficiaries from a programme at Luguburu-Ghantabari, a religious place of tribals in Bokaro district.

The first instalment under the scheme was released between August 18 and September 4.

Altogether 48,15,048 women have been registered under the scheme till date, while 45,36,597 have been covered with financial assistance, according to an official communiqué.

Earlier, the scheme was for women in the age group of 21 to 49 years.

After the recent approval from the Jharkhand cabinet, the process of linking women in the age group of 18 and 20 years with the scheme has been initiated, it stated. PTI SAN SAN BDC