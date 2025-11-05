J’khand CM, wife visit tribal religious site Luguburu Ghantabari, offer prayers

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday visited Luguburu Ghantabari, a key pilgrimage and festival site for tribals in the state’s Bokaro district, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, the CM performed puja at the holy shrine of the Santhals, located on Lugu Hill in Gomia block, and participated in the three-day Luguburu Ghantabari Dhoromgadh state festival, which concluded on Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Santal Socio-Sarna Religion Conference 2025 organised on the occasion, Soren said, "It is not just a festival, but a reflection of our unwavering faith, reverence, and devotion toward our traditions and culture. We must preserve and strengthen our traditions and culture." The CM said Luguburu is a sacred site, especially for the Santhal community, where millions of devotes from Jharkhand and other parts of the country as well as abroad gather on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and for the state festival here.

"Luguburu Ghantabari is a centre of immense faith for us. Efforts are being made to improve the arrangements here to provide maximum facilities and convenience to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad. This pilgrimage site is continuously progressing towards establishing a distinct identity on the world map," he added.

The CM said the tribal community has always protected and preserved nature. "However, in the race for development today Jal, Jungle and Jamin (water, forest and land) are being destroyed. This poses a very serious threat to nature," he added.

A statue of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren will be installed at Luguburu, as he had immense faith in Luguburu Ghantabari, according to an official release.