J’khand Cong decides to appoint BLAs by Dec 15 in view of upcoming SIR exercise

Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Monday decided to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state by December 15 in view of upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the party, chaired by state unit president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and attended by state in-charge K Raju and co-incharge Sirivella Prasad.

Raju directed all district Congress chiefs to ensure appointment of BLAs in all booths and asked the party MPs, ministers, MLAs and former candidates to contribute in the process.

"The upcoming SIR process in Jharkhand is going to be very crucial. Around 56 lakh people were removed from the voter list in Bihar. To ensure that such a situation does not arise in the state, the party must remain vigilant," Raju told party leaders.

Kamlesh alleged that the BJP could go to any extent to capture power in Jharkhand due to state’s abundant natural resources.

"It is essential to reach out to the public well in advance about the SIR process so that people become aware and can get their names registered in the voter list on time," Kamlesh said. PTI SAN SAN MNB