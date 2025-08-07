J'khand Cong demands Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, tribal university in his name

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Thursday demanded that former chief minister Shibu Soren be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, a tribal university be established in his name, and his residence be declared a heritage site.

The party held a condolence meet at the party's state headquarters here and paid tributes to the JMM co-founder, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.

The Congress members, including the state president, ministers, legislators and former ministers, recalled his contributions to Jharkhand and pledged to fulfill his dreams for the state.

"The contributions and sacrifices made by Shibu Soren ji for Jharkhand are unforgettable. Therefore, we have written to our two Members of Parliament to request the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him," Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh told reporters after the condolence meet.

He said, "We also demand a tribal university in his name and that his residence be declared as a heritage site so that people could see his contributions to the state." Former Union minister Subodhkant Sahay said Shibu Soren was a towering tribal leader not only of Jharkhand but also of the country.

"We got statehood for Jharkhand because of the struggle of Shibu Soren ji. If today, we can dream of being an MLA, minister, MP or chief minister, it is because of him who created a separate Jharkhand. His contribution is unforgettable," state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said.

Congress legislator Rajesh Kachhap said Shibu Soren was the guide for the society, especially for the oppressed, deprived and tribals.

"He had always been fighting for 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin'. His death is a great loss for all," he said.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said the party has pledged to complete the unfulfilled works of the former chief minister. PTI SAN SAN ACD