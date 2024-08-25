J'khand Cong discusses strategies for assembly polls

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Sunday discussed strategies to retain its existing seats and win maximum seats for the party in the upcoming assembly polls.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and newly appointed state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh held a series of meetings with legislators and other leaders here in Ranchi.

In the meeting of party legislators, the MLAs were given suggestions to strengthen the organisation and win maximum assembly seats, a party leader said.

Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta said after the meeting that like every party, Congress has also started its preparations for the upcoming polls.

"Various issues such as retaining the party's existing 18 seats in the assembly polls, winning maximum seats that Congress will get in the coalition and contribution of Congress legislators for the other seats of India Bloc during the polls were discussed during the meeting," said an MLA Rajesh Kachchap.

Congress legislator Badal Patralekh said they were asked to prepare a manifesto incorporating people's aspirations and make them aware of the welfare programmes started by the coalition government.

"A discussion about preparation for the proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi was also discussed. The date of his visit has yet not decided," Patralekh said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders including Mir met Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

They discussed various issues such as the current political scenario, implementation of ongoing development projects and welfare schemes.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rameshwar Oraon said that the party had contested 31 seats in the alliance in the 2019 assembly elections.

"Two more legislators joined Congress after the election. So, our claim will be to contest 33 seats this time," he said.

Mir asked party leaders to put their all efforts in the upcoming assembly polls in a bid to ensure victory on maximum seats with a large margin.

Jharkhand Congress president said that party workers were asked to visit their constituencies frequently to address people's problems.

