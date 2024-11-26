J'khand Cong launches 60-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign

Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress on Tuesday kicked off a 60-day long 'Samvidhan Rakshak' (Constitution protector) campaign as part of the party's nation-wide programme.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh started the campaign from Ranchi's Ambedkar Chowk.

Addressing media persons, he said that they took a pledge to protect the Constitution from the forces trying to tamper it.

"You can see, how the BJP is trying to tamper with the Constitution. They wanted to cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha to change the Constitution. We are celebrating 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan' so that no one can tamper with the principles of the Constitution," he said.

The campaign in Jharkhand would focus on five objectives.

"The campaign focuses on objectives to fight for the constitution and equality, protection of reservation guaranteed by the constitution, elimination of discrimination, exposing the capitalist government's bias against the poor and the constitution, and BJP's attacks on democracy and freedom guaranteed by the constitution," said state Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti.

The campaign, which will conclude on January 26, 2025, will also expose the "divisive policies" of the Centre that target and "worsen" the condition of SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, youth, farmer communities, he said.

"Advocating caste census and exposing BJP's discriminatory ideology on the reservation system will be an important part of this campaign," he added. PTI SAN RG