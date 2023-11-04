J'khand Cong leader shot at in land dispute case: Police

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 4 (PTI) A senior Congress leader was critically injured after being shot at by armed men in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in a land dispute case, police said.

The incident took place when Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (OBC cell) Prakash went to Canary Hill Road in Korra area on Friday evening to oversee the progress of construction work on a piece of land he had purchased.

He had an altercation with assailants allegedly led by land mafioso Ashok Sao, following which they opened fire on him, DSP (Headquarters) Rajiv Kumar said.

Prakash was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, where his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

Police have arrested Sao, but five of his accomplices managed to escape.

A case under several sections of the IPC was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the remaining accused. PTI COR BS MNB ACD