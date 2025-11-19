J'khand Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Ranchi, Nov 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress members on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also remembered the first woman prime minister of the country.

"Heartfelt salutations on the birth anniversary of the country's first woman Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Indira Gandhi ji," Soren posted on X.

Congress members, including party state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh and legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav and others, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Indira Gandhi at party state headquarters in Ranchi.

"The contributions of the country's first woman prime minister to the nation cannot be forgotten. Her political courage had been inspiring us. She nationalised banks and mines for the benefit of the nation," Kamlesh told reporters.

Yadav said Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the nation.

The country is now going opposite to the decisions and ideology of her, he added.

"She did nationalisation of banks and coal mines for the interest of the country. But now, they are being given to private players," Yadav added.

She fought for the unity of the country and divided Pakistan into two parts, he said, and added Bangladesh became a country because of her.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

The Congress members also paid tributes to former AICC president late Sitaram Keshri on his birth anniversary. PTI SAN. RG