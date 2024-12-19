J’khand Cong protests Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Congress in Jharkhand on Thursday took out a protest march in Ranchi over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar and said that the country would not tolerate the "insult" of the Constitution’s architect.

The march was taken out from the state Congress head office, and it culminated at Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk where they burnt an effigy of Shah.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, who led the protest march, said that Shah’s remark on Ambedkar was condemnable.

“The Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy, whose architect is Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The country will not tolerate the insult of the Constitution’s architect,” Kamlesh said.

On Wednesday, a row sparked between the opposition parties and the BJP after Shah in Parliament said, "It has become a fashion" to chant Ambedkar's name. PTI SAN NN